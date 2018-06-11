Indore: Over 2.46 lakh students vying for admission in UG courses

Indore: More than 2.44 students are vying for admissions in traditional undergraduate courses offered by government and private colleges. A data released by Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Sunday stated that a total of 3,21,811 candidates had registered for the centralised online admission counselling but of them as many as 2,46,144 candidates got their academic documents verified, which was a must for admission.

“Those who did not get their documents verified won’t be considered for the admissions,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi. Registration window for first round of online counselling for UG courses like BA, BCom and BSc was shut on June 9 whereas document verification stopped on Sunday.

The list of students granted admission in the first round would be declared on June 14. As per the DHE schedule, the admission process would be held in four rounds. First three rounds would be of online counselling and the last round would be college level counselling. The second round of registration for UG courses would be held from June 23 to 27 and third round from July 8 to 15. The final and fourth round, which is college level counselling round, would be held from July 28 to 30.