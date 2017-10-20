Indore: ‘Osteoporotic hip fractures to multiply 4 times by 2050’

Indore: “Everyone out of three women and one out of five men above age of 50 years are suffering from osteoporosis in our country. The disease is the second most common reason of bone breaking after trauma.

Joint replacement surgeon Dr Ankit Thora stated this on the eve of World Osteoporosis Day. Dr Thora said this year’s theme is ‘Love Your Bone.’ It is meant to spread awareness among people about the importance of bone density and the ways to keep bones strong.

According to Dr Thora, bone break takes place in every 3 seconds due to this ‘silent epidemic.’ It is believed that the number of osteoporotic hip fractures will multiply by four times by 2050 as 10 million cases exist, at present.

The prevalence of the disease is same in the city as there is no separate record for cases found in cities. Informing further, Dr Thora said female gender, genetic cause, menopause and break bone history are factors which cannot be prevented but factors that can prevent the disease are smoking, alcohol consumption and deficiency of vitamin D.

“Bone density of a person remains highest in the age of 20 which gradually decreases with the age. Along with other diseases, people should take care of bone density by taking calcium and vitamin D regularly,” Dr Thora remarked.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

– Exercise regularly

– Take adequate dietary proteins, vitamin D and calcium

– Avoid obesity, smoking and alcohol

– Increase the intake of milk, yogurt, cheese, beans, oranges, gooseberries and almonds to increase bone density