Indore: One third of masses living with diabetes

Indore: Various awareness programs were organised on the occasion of World Diabetes Day including free health check up camp for cops while an awareness rally by district health department, on Tuesday. Endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka said, “Globally one in two adults with diabetes is undiagnosed. It makes them particularly susceptible to the complications of the condition, causing substantial disability and premature death.”

He said that every person should go through the sugar level check-up in every three months after the age of 35 so that the disease can be diagnosed and treated on time. “Diabetes is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure and lower-limb amputation. Over one third of the masses are currently living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes which leads to some form of damage in eyes as well,” he added.

Dr Julka also organised a free check-up camp for police at Palasia police station, First Battalion, Police Lines and NCC’s 9th Battalion where more than 745 cops were go through blood sugar level test and 63 of them were tested diabetic. “These cops were not aware that they are suffering from diabetes and were advised to go through full check-up and body treatment,” he said. Meanwhile, an awareness rally was organised by the doctors of District Hospital in which pamphlets were distributed to the patients and advised go through regular check-up.

Cop develops high blood sugar level

Shockingly, blood sugar level of a cop was found 539 mg/dl in the camp at Palasia police station. Doctors were also surprised by finding such high sugar level and suggested the cop to take immediate treatment. According to doctors, the patient is on high risk of heart and renal failure.