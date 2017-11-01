Indore: One more swine flu death, 7 fresh chikungunya cases

Indore: One more patient suffering from deadly swine flu died in a private hospital here on Tuesday. With the fresh death, the H1N1 toll in city has reached 38. Rising number of deaths from H1N1 virus in the city has become a major concern for citizens as well as administration, already hit by a new strain of virus. Adding more to woes, seven new patients were found positive of chikungunya, raising the number of chikungunya patients to 20.

Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme, Dr Asha Pandit said, “The deceased swine flu patient was a 45-year-old male hailing from the city. He has admitted to Apollo Hospital about a month ago and his conditions remained critical since then.” According to sources, the patient was admitted to the hospital on October 3 and his medical samples were found positive of H1N1 the very next day on October 4. Since the day of admission, his health never showed any promising development and his condition was never stable. Meanwhile, health department has warned of a heavy spurt in diseases, with sudden drop in temperature creating better condition for the virus to flourish.

“Drop in temperature creates favorable conditions for the H1N1 virus to spread and thus, inception of winters is the time when the virus grows swiftly,” Dr Pandit said. She added that people should take care of themselves and follow the cough etiquettes to save them from the attack of the disease.

“We are providing every possible medicinal support to swine flu patients and the hospitals treating them, but patients suffering from other ailments are more prone to the disease,” she said. Aimed at discussing the ways to get rid of vector borne diseases, the IDSP also organised a joint meeting of the officials of MGM Medical College, Index Medical College and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. Chief medical and health officer has also released preventive measures to keep vector borne diseases at bay.

PREVENTION BETTER THAN CURE

– Keep empty pails and buckets upside down so that they do not collect excess water. If a container cannot be emptied, remember to cover it well when not in use

– Clean out empty flower pots and not to cover water potted plants. It is advised to not have any stagnant water around as it acts as breeding ground for mosquitoes

– Apply mosquito repellents on all exposed areas during the day as well as night on a regular basis to prevent dengue

– Make sure your window and door screens do not have any holes

– For dengue cases, try to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible

– Always sleep inside mosquito net, especially small children as they are more vulnerable

– If you use a cooler remember to empty out and clean the water tray regularly, even when not in use.

– Always cover your trash can or dustbin when not in use