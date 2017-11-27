Indore: On the run for months, main accused surrenders fearing stricter action

Indore: In a major boost to investigation, prime accused of Rs 41 crore excise duty scam, Raju Dashwant surrendered before police on Sunday. He was on the run after a case against sixteen persons including him was registered by Raoji Bazaar police for allegedly embezzling crores of rupees by manipulating challans of excise department.

ASP Sampat Upadhyay said that a case under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 406, 34 of the IPC was registered against 16 persons on August 11 last in the multi-crore scam. Most of the accused were liquor contractors, who allegedly embezzled excise duty to the tune of Rs 41 crore in past few months. Considering the gravity of the allegation, a special investigation team was formed by DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra to investigate into the matter and arrest the persons involved in it. The team raided several places and so far, arrested 12 liquor contractors in this regard.

According to sources, most of the arrested liquor contractors revealed that they had handed over their shops to Dashwant for running and earning them profit. Further investigation confirmed that Ansh Trivedi and his employee Raju Dashwant were the mastermind of the scam, following which police conducted raids at several places in city and outside in search of Dashwant.

Following a tip off, the police even searched him at many places in Maharashtra for five days but he managed to evade arrest by frequently changing his hideouts. Police claimed that as strong efforts were on to nab the accused, fearing stricter action Dashwant himself surrendered at the police station before the police could arrest him.

Police said during interrogation Dashwant held Trivedi responsible for the scam. He claimed that Trivedi had submitted five challans of Rs 50,000 each in bank in 2015 and asked him to manipulate the amount in the challans and submit it to excise department to fraudulently earn profit. Forced by his employer, he later submitted the challans to excise department as ordered, the accused said. He further informed that he had to do the same kind of manipulation of challans several times, as he was being blackmailed by Trivedi as well.

The gravity of the scam was so serious that assistant commissioner Sanjeev Dubey was suspended and several officials of the excise department were transferred following its revelation, the sources said.