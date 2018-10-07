Indore: On 28 November 24.71 lakh voters will take a call

With the announcement of election schedule for the state assembly election 2018, 24, 71794 eligible voters of the district would exercise their franchise on November 28, which is 3 lakh more from the last assembly election. Meanwhile, out of 3109 polling booths, initially 459 are being identified as sensitive ones.

As the Election Commission declared the polling schedule on Saturday in New Delhi, battle lines for political parties were drawn.

As per the final voter list published on September 27, there are 24,71794 voters in the district, while in the last assembly elections there were 21.65 lakh voters. This time, there are 12,74487 male and 11,97119 lakh female voters in the district. Interestingly, 188 third gender voters are also in the district. While in the last assembly elections, there were 11.34 lakh and 10.31 lakh female voters.

MCC to be implemented in 72 hours

With the announcement of polling schedule for the state Assembly election on Saturday, the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) took place immediately. However, the trickle down effect of the same will be completed in 72 hours in the district. It was stated by District Returning Officer and Collector Nishant Warwade here on Saturday after the announcement of the poll schedule by EC. He briefed about the implementation of the MCC in the district.

He said poll preparations are going on in full swing, but with the release of the poll schedule, we would implement the MCC in the district. Accordingly the political posters, banners, messages, pamphlets will be removed under the Defacement of Property Act. In the next 24 hours, government offices would be freed from such things in the next 48 hours and in 72 hours, private properties, where such publicity materials are fixed without permission of the property owner will be removed. Harinarayanchhari Mishra, DIG Police, stated that out of 3109 polling booths of the district, initially we have identified 459 booths as sensitive.

42 battalions of para military sought

Mishra said, “considering the sensitive localities and other threats, we have sought 42 battalions of the paramilitary, including CRPF from EC. The personnel would be deployed at sensitive and strategic places like strongrooms of EVM at Nehru Stadium. Mishra also said the authorities would exchange the list of the Jila Badar criminals with the SPs and DIGs of the neighbouring districts.