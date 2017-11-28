Indore: NSUI sweeps, ABVP manages to save face

Indore: Throwing up a big surprise in second phase of student union polls, National Student Union of India (NSUI) on Monday emerged victorious in most of the colleges in the city even as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered victory in all the major colleges. Out of 126 colleges in the city, we registered victory in more than 100 colleges, claimed an elated NSUI state chief Vipin Wankhede. However, Free Press later discovered that NSUI won in around 85 colleges, 15 less than what the leader had claimed.

According to information, NSUI won in 85 colleges and ABVP in nearly 35 colleges. In rest of the colleges, independent candidates emerged victorious. However, despite recording an unexpectedly poor performance by failing to manage victory even in less than one third of the total colleges that went to poll in the second phase, ABVP rubbished the figures, claiming it has actually swept the elections, not NSUI. We won in all major colleges in the city. Be it Khalsa College, or Prestige College; you name the college and ABVP has it, said ABVP national secretary Rohin Rai.

He claimed that NSUI registered victory only in BEd and a few other small colleges, while ABVP won by thumping majority in rest of the colleges. Mata Gujri College, ISBA, Bansal College, Indore Institute of Law, AISECT College, Annie Besant College and Sanghvi College were among others where NSUI stood victorious.

Earlier, amid tight police security polling was held for class representative posts in the morning. The results were announced at 10.30 am, following which nominations were filed for student council comprising posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. The polling was held from 3.30 to 4.30 pm and results were announced around 5 pm. After a gap of six years, student union polls were conducted in colleges across the state in two phases. The first phase was held on October 30 wherein polls were held in government and aided colleges.

NSUI performs better than 2011 polls

As compared to the last student union polls held in 2011, NSUI witnessed improvement in its performance this year. In 2011, the NSUI could win

only in 10 colleges, while this year it has registered victory in 85 colleges, more than double the colleges ABVP could win. In first phase of the polls held in 18 government and aided colleges in the city, ABVP had emerged victorious in most of the colleges. But in the second phase, NSUI outperformed ABVP.

Polling peaceful barring few minor brawls

Barring some minor incidents, polls in colleges were held peacefully. Besides Jagdale College, some incidents of altercation between ABVP and NSUI activists were witnessed at Christian Eminent Academy, Gujarati Innovative College and Arihant College. Despite presence of heavy police

a brawl between NSUI and ABVP activists took place at Christian Academy. However, senior leaders of both the outfits pacified their activists before it was intensified.

At Gujarati College also, ABVP and NSUI activists came face to face but police brought the situation under control. DAVV registrar and nodal officer (student union polls) Ajay Verma said that the elections, barring a few incidents, were held smoothly and peacefully across the city. Police also ensured that law and order situation does not arise, he added.