Indore: Now, wind up your police verification in just 2 hours

Indore: Regional Passport Office (RPO) launched a pilot project of app-based police verification in the city on Tuesday. The GPS enabled app would reduce police verification timing considerably even to a few hours.

However, worrying over increasing number of days in getting appointment for passport, the RPO has decided to increase the per day quota of normal passport for city’s Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) by 20 per cent to 260 per day from existing 240 from next Monday.

RPO Neelesh Shrivastava informed that a training session for police personnel was organised at SP Office on Tuesday. Briefing about the features of the app he said that “MEA has availed the app to police and police have further distributed about 360 app and GPS enabled tables to its beat in charges, who would perform paperless passport verification through the app.”

“There would be total 10 steps, in which police personnel scan the necessary documents and upload them. Signature of the witness would also be taken digitally. The verification data would be then uploaded to server of MEA,” he added.

Shrivastava further said that the app would reduce the verification time to just 2 hours if all things go accordingly.

PSLK’s appointment quota increased by 20%

Aimed at reducing waiting period for getting an appointment for normal passport by 47 days, RPO, Bhopal has decided to increase the quota of normal passport for city’s PSLK by 20 per cent. In an interaction with media here at the passport office at Anandvan building on Tuesday, RPO Neelesh Shrivastava informed about the initiatives carried out by him to reduce the waiting period of city based PSLK. He said that with the increase of 20% quota for normal appointment, the total number of passport appointment quota per day including normal, tatkal police clearance certificate and on hold, will reach to about 300 per day. “We have decided to increase quote of PCC by 50% from 10 to 15 per day. This will also be come into force from next Monday,” he added.

PCC is issued to Indian passport holders in case they have applied for residential status, employment or long term visa or for immigration. PCC is not issued to persons going abroad on tourist Visa. Notably, a large number of people and students go abroad from the city for residential and employment purpose.

Appreciating the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Shrivastava said “She is taking deep interest in the further expansion of the per day quota of PSLK. Thus, RPO is also planning to organise a passport mela in the city in January to avail extra appointment quote to passport seekers.”

MEA inks MOU with TCS: RPO has increased the 20% quota from its limited resources including human power. The capacity of the PSLK is 800 applications per day. To tap this capacity ministry of external affairs (MEA) signed a MoU with TCS and other terms are under negotiation. Following the MoU the per day quota is expected to reach the maximum level.