Indore: Now, IMC discovers encroachments at Boliya Sarkar Chhatri

Indore: Three days after encroachments in and around Gopal Mandir in Rajwada area were removed, Mayor Malini Gaud on Wednesday visited Boliya Sarkar Chhatri only to find that encroachers have not spared this monument also. She discovered that encroachers even erected a wall inside the main gate of the monument and also runs coaching classes from there.

“Some persons had encroached upon land of Boliya Sarkar Chhatri also. They have constructed houses and shops at the entrance towards Kahn riverside thus impacting the beauty of the monument,” Gaud said. She was even shocked that a coaching institute was also being run on the second floor of the monument. Gaud said that the IMC would act against the encroachers and restore the beauty of Boliya Sarkar Chhatri.

To a query, Gaud said that they were not aware of people encroaching upon the monument’s land. “Now that it has come to our notice, the same would be demolished,” she added. Municipal Commissioner Manish Singh, who accompanied the Mayor, said that the IMC would spend Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore on renovation and conservation of the Chhatri which are located near closed down Shri Krishna Talkies.

On the direction of Mayor, Singh said that Boliya Sarkar Chhatri would be brought under Smart City project so that funds do not become a problem in restoring its beauty back. The Mayor also inspected Rajwada area where encroachments and shops posing hurdle before renovation of Gopal Mandir were demolished.

Gaud also directed that the fourth entrance of Rajwada Fort, which was encroached, should be renovated and opened for public. She was told that shopkeepers had also encroached upon ‘parikrama marg’ of Gopal Mandir which was ‘freed’ during the demolition drive on December 3.

She was told that the parikrama marg would be reconstructed. The Mayor also directed officials to construct G+2 complex on a open space behind Gopal Mandir so that displaced shopkeepers could be accommodated there.