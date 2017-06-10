Indore: Normalcy back in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam

Indore: With no rally and no untoward incident reported from any part, normalcy back was back in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts of northern-western Madhya Pradesh on the ninth day of state-wide farmers strike on Friday.

Curfew was relaxed in Mandsaur and Pipliamandi as the situation in areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved.

Superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said that the authorities decided to relax curfew from 10 am to 6 pm. Collector OP Srivastava said curfew was relaxed as no untoward incident was reported in the district.

Curfew will be relaxed for 12 hours on Saturday in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation improved in these areas hit by violent protests by farmers but police said restrictions on movement of people will continue. As shops reopened, locals stepped out to stock essentials like vegetables and milk. Long queues were also seen outside petrol pumps. Mandsaur, the epicentre of the agitation, has remained relatively peaceful even as farmer protests spilled over to new areas of Madhya Pradesh. While two companies of RAF, each comprising 100 personnel, were deployed in Pipliamandi, another two were posted in Garoth. Two RAF companies were deployed along the highway. Contingents of CRPF have also been deployed. At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation.

Section 144 withdrawn

In Neemuch, Section 144 which was imposed after Mandsaur firing incident was withdrawn by the district after no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district bordering Rajasthan.

Traffic movement which got stalled after Tuesday’s firing incident, later several vehicles were set ablaze by angry farmers, resumed on Mhow – Neemuch state highway. With normalcy returning, supply of fruits, vegetables and other commodities increased compared to past one week. However, Krishi Upaj Mandi remained closed on Friday. Meanwhile, new collector Kochlendra Vikram and superintendent of police Tusharkant Vidhyarthi assumed their charges. Both the officials conducted inspection in different parts and took stock of situation.