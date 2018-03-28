Indore: Non-teaching staff strike affects students’ future

Indore: In an unprecedented move, Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya (DAVV) examination controller Ashesh Tiwari on Monday called a multinational company official with a request not to cancel appointment of a student who could not produce his degree. The exam controller wanted to tell the MNC official that degree could not be issued to the student due to on-going strike by non-teaching employees at the university.

But the latter did not take the phone call. However, Tiwari made a last ditch efforts to save student’s job by offering to verify photocopy of his mark sheet. The indefinite strike by the university employees has not only affected the examination schedule but also put careers of many students in dark.

Many students complained of losing job offers in absence of academic degrees and awards. Parents of one such aggrieved MBA pass out student, Aman Jain, turned up at the university’s public hearing on Tuesday seeking their son’s degree.

They said their son completed MBA programme and was offered job in Wipro company. “His job will be confirmed only when he presents a degree in the company by this month end,” Aman’s parents told Tiwari.

Tiwari, however, expressed his inability to provide it due to strike by non-teaching employees. Tiwari, however, offered to talk to the company official over phone and let him know why Aman cannot be issued degree certificate by March end.

The exam controller then asked Aman’s parents to bring photocopy of his mark sheet for verification. On Monday, a student recently appointed in a government department had met Tiwari and requested to verify his academic documents.

In another case, a mother of a dental student who went to Canada for higher studies also met Tiwari seeking transcript of BDS degree, which was required for her daughter’s admission. “Many students with similar requests are coming to me everybody but I can do little to help them,” Tiwari said.