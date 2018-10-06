Indore: No promotion, no work, DAVV teachers to V-C

The teachers of self-financing course of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday gave seven-day ultimatum to vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad to get the executive council’s decision of giving benefit of promotion to them failing which they would stop administrative work.

The university’s executive council on Thursday confirmed minutes of August 30 meeting extending benefit of promotion to the teachers appointed under self-financing scheme. But registrar Ajay Verma denied issuing notification for it saying that EC’s decision was against the “exit policy” prepared by government for self-financing teachers.

The policy does not stipulate promotion for self-financing teachers. Irked by registrar’s denial, the aggrieved teachers met at Institute of Engineering and Technology and “decided not to cooperate with DAVV administration”. “We gave a memorandum to V-C mentioning that all the self-financing teachers will give up administrative responsibilities if their one point demand was not met in seven days,” said Nagendra Sohani, president of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA). Many important responsibilities including exam controller post, headship, directorship etc are being held by teachers from self-financing departments. If they would give up the responsibilities, the university would get paralysed.

Academic work not to be hit

Sohani said that the teachers decided not to discontinue academic activities. “We don’t want students to suffer due to protest,” said Sohani adding that teaching work would remain unaffected during their protest. Nearly 15,000 students pursue self-financing courses at university teaching departments.

Registrar sticks to Raj Bhawan’s order

Registrar Ajay Verma, who denied implementing the EC’s decision on Thursday, maintained on Friday that he was bound by the government’s rules which are not for promotion benefit to self-financing teachers. He also showed copy of a Raj Bhawan’s circular, which states that if the executive council of the university is taking any decision against the government’s rules then registrar should stop them from doing so.

“If still such a decision by EC is taken then it should be notified after taking advice from the government,” Raj Bhawan’s circular reads. The registrar said that he was not against promotion benefit to self-financing teachers but is of a view that government’s advice on the matter should be taken before proceeding.