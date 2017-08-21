Indore: No daydreams! Octopus, seahorse, starfish all in your vicinity

Indore: With the city aspiring to become smart, zoo goes no less extent in adopting smarter ways to expand its variety and thus, attract more visitors. It had already begun an initiative to generate more sensitivity and sympathy for animals in today’s alienated youth, aimed at reducing the distance between man and nature.

Under the endeavour, after organising a series of wildlife quiz contest in different schools in city, the zoo is soon to introduce a unique marine tank with octopus, seahorse and likely, starfishes.

Explaining the idea behind the move zoo education officer Nihar Parulekar said, “We are trying to develop the zoo to attract more common citizens as well as tourists by housing more typical and rare varieties of species.”

He rued “Unfortunately, that zoo does not have a proper aquarium, which always attracts a lot of attention. So, I discussed about the possibility of setting up marine life experience in Indore with my friend marine biologist Shanmuk Sainath.”

However, Parulekar had something more than just an ordinary aquarium in mind, as to him, it must be educative and interesting as well.

“Further, as we researched together, we realised that youths of this generation have though witnessed fishes in a tank, yet to experience the incredible life deep into the seas and oceans,” Parulekar said.

So, one major point for them was to display the ecological differences between both the aquatic lives to students through the programme and thus, typical oceanic species like lionfish, seahorse and starfish were considered.

“Shanmuk suggested that we should have marine tanks to house salt water species, which would ultimately serve the purpose of educating children about different ecological systems,” Parulekar said. And here begun the journey after zoo authorities gave its nod.

“Though we could buy the tanks, we decided to develop them in-house by making canister filters by ourselves, as these filters, which are most important in conserving marine life, should be properly made with charcoal and sponge, Parulekar shared, adding that “Marine tanks are actually a small version of ocean and therefore, we cannot change the water frequently. And here lies the utmost importance of filter.”

The process of developing the concept has already started and it is likely to be ready by the end of December, the officer informed. “I am trying to bring in four to six seahorses and about two to three octopuses to start with and add a little magic with a couple of starfishes sooner. Two marine tanks of 4×6 feet size are being developed to house a variety of other species, like clown fishes and sharks” he added.

If everything goes well, Indoreans would be soon having the luxury of marine life experience in vicinity.

