Indore: Nights are thanda, thanda.. cool, cool

The city, which is reeling under rise in number of dengue cases, is witnessing frequent changes in temperature. The days have become hot while the nights have turned cold. Though the change in weather has been termed as a transition period by regional meteorological department, the health department has sounded alert due to rise in patients complaining of fever, cough and cold.

On Tuesday, city recorded maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal but the night temperature dropped to almost half of day temperature. It was 16.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

“It is a transition period and night temperature will decrease gradually in coming days. Irrigation for rabi crops in surrounding area is also the reason for drop in night temperature,” a met department official said.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Ashok Dagaria said frequent change in weather may result in about 20 percent rise in patients suffering from cold and fever.“People with low immunity including pregnant women, children and elder people should take extra care,” he said.