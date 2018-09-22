Indore: Nigerian scholar molested on DAVV residential campus

A foreign student who is here (Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya) for research was molested by a student while she was returning to her official residence on Thursday evening. Terrified by the incident, the post-doctoral researcher expressed her willingmess to return to her country immediately even as the university authorities are counselling her. “We have told her that she’s not alone. We all are with her,” said School of Biotechnology head Anil Kumar.

Kumar said they have informed the Centre about the incident. “The government has conveyed this to the Nigerian embassy,” he added.

A researcher with a national institute in Nigeria, the victim had come to the DAVV in June on receiving fellowship from The World Academy of Sciences, Italy. She’s doing research under Anil Kumar. On Thursday she was returning to her official residence at the university campus when a youth from the School of Physical Education intercepted her.

“The boy proposed to be friends with her and asked her to accompany him for a cup of tea with him. Initially, she denied the proposal but when he insisted, she agreed thinking that the youth would go away after having tea,” said Kumar recalling the narration of the incident by the victim to him. During tea, both of them exchanged mobile numbers. “The researcher did not want to share her number but the boy was stubborn,” Kumar said.

After tea, she took a rear gate of DAVV residential campus but the youth followed her. Panicked, the researcher rushed for help and moved towards house of Prof Shakti Banerjee. His house was locked. The boy caught hold of the girl and made physical advances.

The girl freed herself from the clutches of the boy and again ran for help. She entered house of lecturer Hamendra Singh Parmar and informed him about the incident. Parmar along with another teacher Vivek B Sathe rushed out to catch the boy but he had fled the scene.

COP COLD SHOULDER

Anil Kumar said that they called up Bhawarkuna police station incharge Sanjay Shukla and informed him about the incident. “We requested him to come to the crime scene but he told us that he was deployed in a Tajia procession and suggested us to go to police station and lodge a complaint,” Kumar said. Along with the university teachers, the Nigerian scholar reached Bhawarkuna police station and gave a complaint in writing to police.

Police returned the complaint saying that it was in English and they accept complaints only in Hindi language. Later, someone on behalf of the victim wrote a complaint in Hindi and gave it to police.

A case under Section 354-A (Sexual harassment), 354-D (Stalking) was registered.

ACCUSED AT LARGE

On meeting the Nigerian scholar, the boy had introduced himself as Rohit. He had also given a missed call on her mobile phone so that she could save his number. In the police complaint, his name was mentioned as Rohit. But the further investigation by the university revealed that the accused was actually Udham Singh Duhrae, a MPEd final year student of School of Physical Education. “From the mobile number of Udham, we recognised him,” school head Deepak Mehta said. Mehta said that the boy hails from Dewas and his father is an ex-armyman. Police said that the accused is at large.

TEA-THING PROBLEM

*Police insist on complaint written in Hindi

* When informed officer asks victim to reach PS

* She is here for 18 months

* Terrified Scholar wants to return home