Indore: Newborn girl abandoned in temple!

Even as the country is shocked following incidents like minor rapes and molestations and the government is promoting Beti bachao, Beti Padhao… a newborn girl child was found abandoned in a temple in Bhagirathpura area on Friday morning. This is literally Shame India!

Local residents immediately informed the police after which she was rushed to the hospital. The police have registered a case against unidentified parents for leaving girl child and for putting her life in danger. Investigating officer SI KD Yadav said that the residents of Bhagirathpura found a girl child crying in Banjari Mata Temple around 6.30 am and they informed the police. It was believed that girl was born a few hours before and she was reportedly abandoned there by her parents.

The girl child was found wrapped in a piece of cloth and there were no other evidence(s) in the vicinity to lead the cops. Police said the child is healthy. “A case under Section 317 of IPC was registered against the person who left the girl in the temple and the efforts to identify her parents are also on. The details about girl children born within 24 hours are also being collected to know about her parents,” Yadav added.