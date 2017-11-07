Indore: New DEMU trains for Chhitorgah and Bhilwada to run nearly empty today

Indore: The city is going to get two new Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains for two prominent cities of Rajasthan– Chittorgarh and Bhilwara– from Tuesday. However, as many as eight coaches of both the trains were yet to be reserved. Chittorgarh-Ratlam and Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU trains are extending up to Mhow. For Chittorgarh and Bhilwara it will be fourth and third train from the city respectively.

Member of passenger amenities committee of railway board, Nagesh Namjoshi informed that Lok Sabha speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan had asked GM for extension of both the trains up to Mhow. Following rolling out of these two trains now there shall be four trains between Mhow and Ratlam and seven trains between Indore-Mhow.

After Indore-Jodhpur, Indore-Jaipur, Indore-Udaipur, Chittorgarh-Mhow will be fourth train for Chittorgarh. However, following Indore-Jodhpur and Indore-Jaipur, Bhilwara-Mhow will be third train for Bhilwara. Official sources said that actually existing racks running between Mhow-Ratlam and Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU racks would be used for these extended trains.

The beauty of DEMU trains for Bhilwara and Chittorgarh would be that these trains would be availing passengers the direct connectivity between small towns falling on the route, particularly between Mhow and Ratlam,. Presently, for Chittorgarh and Bhilwara only express trains are put in service, which runs via Dewas-Ujjain and Ratlam. DEMU trains would be operated from Indore to Ratlam via Fatehabad, so these two trains would also help the passengers from small towns connect two bigger cities.