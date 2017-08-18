Indore: New DAVV courses get thumbs down from students

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had jubilantly rolled out five new courses, including three bachelor of vocational (BVoc) programmes, this academic year but none of them managed make a mark. The courses, which largely encourage entrepreneurship, got thumbs down from students who mainly opted for those prorammes which have job surety.

The DAVV had launched three BVoc courses in streams including Handicraft, Nutrition & Dietetics and Landscape Design and two MBA courses in Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship this year and invited applications for admissions. Admission in BVoc courses were to be done through entrance test which was fixed on August 6. But the test was cancelled as very less number of students applied for the courses. Later applications were invited on first come first served basis but still there was no significant increase in number of applicants.

According to information, only four students applied for admission in BVoc (Handicraft), 15 in BVoc (Nutrition & Dietetics) and 17 in BVoc (Land Scape Design) even as intake capacity in each of the courses was 50. Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that BVoc courses are offered from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK), setup through central assistance.

“These courses are skill-based and for students who think beyond regular and professional programmes. Since BVoc courses are new, students do not know their value but sooner they realise that these courses not only encourage self-employment but also provide jobs. When that realisation will come, these courses will gain popularity,” he added. MBA (Entrepreneurship) course launched by International Institute of Professional Studies also received poor response. It saw only 20 students taking admissions against intake capacity of 40.

A professor of IIPS stated that all seats in the course could not be filled due to a silly condition imposed by executive council of the university for admission. The EC had put a rider that admission in the course could be granted only through common entrance test which was held much before the course was introduced.

“As most of the students take CET for admission in job-oriented courses, very less number of them showed interest in entrepreneurship course. From next year, we will keep this course out of CET,” the professor added. School of Data Science and Forecasting had also launched a course – MBA (Business Analytics). Comparatively, this course saw satisfactory admissions given the fact the course was new and its fee (Rs 95,000) was highest across all courses run by university teaching departments. This course saw 18 admissions against 30 seats.