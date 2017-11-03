Indore: ‘Need more happy people than big money makers & politicians to save world’

Indore: “Happiness is a blessed state of mind. We search it outside, in materials, in relations and in work, but it is inside us. If we find it inside then we can feel the real heaven. We can make our life a heaven or hell. It is in our hands which type of life we want to make,” said founder president and chief happiness officer of India’s only happiness organisation The Tavleen Foundation, Dr Gurmeet Singh Narang.

Narang was addressing a session on ‘Happiness at Work’ organised by Indore Management Association (IMA) under its series of educational events namely ‘Evening Contemporary Learning’, held at IMA meeting room, Jaal auditorium. Starting the session Narang, who also runs a steel industry in Indore, said that for a happier life we need to transform our mind. “Never become a slave but master of your mind. Follow the rules of the nature to gain eternal happiness in life; don’t work against them, but flow with them,” he advised.

Commenting on the contemporary state of depression across the country following political and economic upheavals, Narang said “We need more mindful, happy people to save this word instead of big money makers and politicians.”

Talking about the lessons he learnt as a member of several national and international bodies related to the field of management, engineering and quality, the experienced happiness expert said “Happiness at work is only possible if you are happy in your life. Only when you would understand life, know the impermanence nature of life, know who you are, why you are in this world and what this world is, you can be a happier person at home and also at work.”

“Our personal and family lives are not separate from our working lives. Home and work are connected. The more awareness and mindfulness we bring to all our daily actions the better our work life will be,” he noted.

9 KEYS TO HAPPINESS

– Make balance and increase spiritual quotient in work and life. Be contended and maintain relationships

– Be a giver in life. To give is to be fulfilled. To expect is to lose. Give like flower, silently, pleasantly

– Stay healthy, both physically and mentally

– Accept yourself as you are; don’t try to be someone else

– When you come back to home from work, don’t sit to watch TV, meet everybody at home heartily. Spend time with all and share things

– Don’t be workaholic. Increase your capacity to rest and do nothing as well

– Put your all hearts and minds into everything you do

– Mindful breathing helps release stress, tension. Take a break of 5 minutes every two hours to focus on breathing

– Don’t be victim of pressure.