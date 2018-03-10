Indore: Creating a fantasy world making the gamer a hero saving his princess, video game Mario from the popular Nintendo game changed the lives of children born in 90s. The change was not limited to 90s kids, rather people seek its reality where men save women instead of harassing them.

Taking a break from reality of rape culture and stressful lifestyles, people from different age-groups still enjoy the Mario and escape to fairytale life often. Observing National Mario Day every year on March 10, lovers of the game wish for a world that is quite like the game.

This gamer holiday is celebrated on March 10 because of the way the date appears, when abbreviated (Mar.10). It looks just like the name Mario.

Overcome hurdles to be with queen

Mario, even after numerous games like car race, angry birds, candy crush and what not, still remains my favourite. In fact, it is the best game ever made. The idea behind the game is beautiful. It is metaphor for life. Like everyone else, I would love to find my queen and overcome all hurdles to be with her. I wish people understood this simple idea instead of harming and harassing women who deserve to be treated like queens.

CA Sandeep Chawla

Only game that does not promote violence

My all time favourite game and best childhood memory is Mario. I think our present and future generations are missing out if they cannot experience Mario. Despite hectic schedule and responsibilities, I still sneak out and find ways to play Mario with my friends. I like the idea of the game. It is among those rare games that do not promote destructive mentality. I wish people could be like Mario, saving queens and not harassing them.

Marketing executive Shreya Dubey

Best childhood memories

Childhood is the best of our life. My childhood was beautiful with Mario as one of the perfect friends. I still fondly remember those days when I made him jump over worms and pass through tunnels to reach his queen. I liked the game a lot more because it was because that game that I found friends for life. I guess he taught us to play together instead of competing with each other.

Physiotherapist Shruti Joshi

Ideals rule life over hurdles

I loved playing Mario and still do. In fact, I guess none of our memories are complete without playing Mario. I grew up with cousin who shared the same love for game. Among so many children, I guess Mario was just another member of our tribe. I had the best time of my life with cousins and special friend Mario. I wish life could be like Mario. It could have hurdles and problems, but at least morals and ideals remain strong.

HR professional Aditi Dixit

Mother-daughter game with dream of safe-India

Every time my phone rings, sounds of Mario fill the air with memories of childhood. I set Mario as my ringtone because right now, my childhood has come back in the form of my daughter Anushka. I did not expect but even Anushka loves Mario like I did. I guess it our mutual friend now, who makes our bond stronger. I wish my daughter grows up the world where men are like Mario.

Professor Dr Shyamli Chowdhury