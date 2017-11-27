Indore: National Cake Day: Celebrating the journey from a mere sweet substitute to memory sweetener

Indore: Evolving from a kind off to an entire new form of desert, cakes have established their prominent presence in every part of the world by developing new twists according to people and their affinities.

Historically speaking, India got its first cake made by Mambally Bapu in November 1883. Bapu made the cake in his Royal Biscuit Factory at Thalassery (Kerala), founded in 1880. And since then, from a sweet substitute to today’s sweet memory maker with cinnamon and cardamom twist, cake has travelled a long way to intrude into the hearts and lives of almost every people on earth. Celebrating their significance and association with nearly all the occasions and emotions of man, November 26 is observed as National Cake Day.

Special Feeling

Cake cutting gives me special feeling as I love cake. Cakes are wonder deserts that make every person a centre of attraction. It makes everyone feel very important and special for someone. I love that special feeling and I wait for it to come by. I get cakes on every achievement and celebrations. I like making others feel the same way too.

Sweetener forever

After we got engaged, my fiancé (Priyank Jajodia) surprised me at midnight by secretly bringing a chocolate cake to my house. It was a moment that sweetened my life forever. Since that day chocolate cake became my favourite and he became my life. Even after years of being married now, he still pampers me with sweet surprises and especially, chocolate cakes.

Fond of brownies

My all-time favourite and most baked cake is brownie, as it is a big hit with my family and friends. It as well easy to convert it into multi cuisine dessert like fusion brownie, ‘paan’ brownie, fudge brownie with white chocolate chips. Also my home made brownie stands cost effective and has nutritional value, because I beat it with curd. After Indian sweets (halwa), it was the range of cakes that got me interested in cooking.

Fruit cake with love

My favourite cake is fruit cake. My mom always surprises me with fruit cake whenever we are celebrating a day or achievement. This year, I was in Mumbai for my birthday. I was depressed and lonely because I did not have my family around me. To my surprise, there was a knock on the door and I opened it to find mom had sent all her love and blessing in a fruit cake. It was a memory I would treasure forever.

Means of pampering

I love cakes, and so much so that sometimes I long for birthday celebration solely to get pampered with cakes. This year my best friend Amishi brought my favourite butter scotch cake for my birthday. My friends (Mohit Bhatia, Shadab Khan, and Aditi Rajoria) would always hang out at sweet corners and relieve tension with cakes. These memories with cakes and friends are an essential part of my life and I try to recreate them as and when possible.

Baking buddies

I love baking cakes and it has become a passion for me now. I bake and share it with everyone around me. It took time for me to get perfection and ensure that all my cakes are great, but practise is fun when you love what you do. I am a foodie, so baking and eating my principles of life. My sister-in-law too shares my passion and it connects us in so many ways. We bake, eat and serve together.

Never sharing a cake

We do not have many common interests and passion. However, when it comes to loving food, we both share a passion– cake. We are okay with sharing our birthday but never sharing a cake. Cakes are awesome getaways from everything!