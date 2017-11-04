Indore: Nation should be made corruption-resistant first, says Kokje

Indore: Former governor of Himachal Pradesh, VS Kokje here on Friday said that making any nation corruption free is a humongous task, and hence, a nation should be made corruption-resistant first. “Eradicating corruption can be considered a human failure, because we may have zero tolerance towards corruption, but we still are at a stage where corruption is not fully punishable,” he said while addressing concluding day of Vigilance Awareness Week observed by IIM Indore. Kokje delivered talk on theme—“My Vision: Corruption Free India”.

Comparing the ways the nation has been implementing to curb corruption since ages, Kokje noted that even Chanakya in his Chanakyaniti mentioned various punishments for the officers in the era, who misbehaved or broke the rules. “During ancient times, people relied on superstition and caste system to curb corruption. Doing a wrong thing may lead you to hell, or may expel you from the society and caste— was something which kept people from indulging in corruption,” he said.

“However, this doesn’t mean that we should again use superstition or caste system to eradicate corruption, instead we need to now ensure that every anti-corruption rule made, is executed as well, rather than just being formed,” Kokje added. He also noted that corruption isn’t just financial, but it also includes adulteration in edible items, or a doctor charging extra fees. “Bhrashtachar word itself clarifies that any deed which is against the norms, is considered corruption,” he said.

Kokje also mentioned that every individual in the society needs to be vigilant and honest in order to have a corruption-free nation. Discussing about the advancement in technology and the effects it has on curbing corruption, Kokje said, “Use of technology has gone a long way in minimising corruption. Rules and regulations, processes and organizations have become more transparent and one doesn’t need to depend on a higher authority or another department to know any information. RTI has played a major role in this”.