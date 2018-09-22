Indore: Narmada supply shutdown not to stretch beyond September 30

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh on Saturday directed water works incharge Balram Verma to complete repair and maintenance of Narmada pipelines by September 30 denying any extension in the shutdown taken in July. “September 30 will be deadline for completion of repair and maintenance work at pipelines under Narmada phase-I and II. No extension in shutdown will be granted,” he said during an inspection at Jalud, the pumping station set up by Indore Municipal Corporation. Narmada river is city’s main water source. The river water is supplied in I, II and III phases.

The city requires 400 MLD water whereas total 450 MLD water was being supplied through Narmada – around 180 MLD from Phase-I & II and 270 MLD from Phase-III. But 450 MLD of water does not reach the city. Merely 400 MLD water reaches the city as 50 MLD of water leaked from damaged pipelines of Narmada Phase-I and II. As a result, it was important for IMC to stop the leakage. For repair works, the IMC went for 65-day shutdown from July 23. The supply from Narmada-I and II was completely stopped for repair work whereas the supply from Phase-III increased from 270 MLD to its full capacity of 360 MLD to meet water requirements. The city has been dealing with shortage of 40 MLD water for past two months.

During municipal commissioner’s visit to pumping station, officials said shutdown may have to be increased by 10 to 15 days but the former denied giving extension. “All repair and maintenance works will have to be completed by September 30 and water supply should be resumed from Narmada Phase-I and II also by October 2 or 3,” Singh said. Verma said they have instructed engineers to ensure that repair works complete by deadline set by the commissioner. He said total of 450 MLD of water will be supplied to city once repair work is completed.

Vanchu Point guest house to be renovated

The municipal commissioner also directed to renovate guest house located at Vanchu Point. The commissioner inspected the guest house, which is in dilapidated state. He said the guest house will be renovated so that officers visiting the pumping station can stay there.