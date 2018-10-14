Indore: Narendra Singh Tomar in city today

Ahead of his Indore visit, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed confidence that people will bring BJP into power for fourth consecutive term. Tomar will visit the city on Sunday to participate in chunari yatra to be taken out from Bada Ganpati to Bijasan temple. He said tenures of Congress governments in the state and at the Centre were stained with corruption and scams. “Congress has been exposed. People will teach them a lesson in this assembly election.Coming to power in the state will remain a dream for Congressmen again,” he said.

Tomar said Congress party doesn’t have any issues against BJP. “This is the reason, it makes false allegations against BJP to get publicity,” he said. Replying to a query over farmers’anger against the party, he said the state has topped in agriculture. “Poor condition of farmers is a mere controversy created by Congress to lure voters,” he told Free Press.