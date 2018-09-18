Indore: Nanda Nagar Pray, eat and play together during Ganshotsav 

Grand celebrations are planned every day during Ganeshotsav in Nanda Nagar. Different competitions are organised in evening hours. This includes fun games, fancy dress and thali decoration contests. Everyone returns home with smiles, memories and gifts. Over 1000 people attend celebrations every day. Adding another treat, organisers prepare special meals, called prasadi, for participants. Organising committee is headed by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola. The pandal houses an eco-friendly Ganesha idol, which is 12-feet tall. The idol is colourful and adorned with jewels.

“Ganesha brings everyone together. During Gansheotsav, we bond with our neighbours, relatives. This is rare in the world of social media,” businessman Rajesh Pawar told Free Press. “I feel food has played a major role in attracting people to Ganeshotsav celebrations and eating together is, of course, a wonderful experience,” businessman Mukesh Yadav said.

Major attractions

* Fancy dress competition organised daily

* Free food

* 45-minute Maha Aarti from 8 pm

* Instant games

* Devotional music programme from 8.45 pm