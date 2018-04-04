Indore: MYH admin to go for building’s structural test

Indore: Waking up after collapse of Hotel MS building near Sarvate bus stand on March 31, the administration of biggest government- run medical facility too feels the need for structural audit of hospital building. Talking to Free Press on Tuesday, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital superintendent Dr V S Pal said that the strength test and structural audit of the hospital building must be carried out by PWD as the building is more than 70 years old.

“MY Hospital building’s foundation and construction are strong. However, renovations have been carried out as per requirements, so a strength test is needed,” Dr Pal said. He said he will send a letter to PWD to check the records when the test was conducted last and when it should be conducted next.

“Not only hospital building but all the government buildings should go through such tests for people’s safety,” he said. A senior doctor in the hospital said that no one in the hospital knows when did the last test of building’s strength was carry out.

“As per our knowledge no such test was conducted in last two decades but PWD officials can comment on it well. Many changes have been made in the building, including reconstruction, in basements and on all floors, which may have affected the strength of building,” he said.

The basement of the hospital remains waterlogged during rains, which is also affecting the foundation of the building. “A incident like Hotel MS building collapse will prove fatal for hundreds of people and officials responsible should take action on the same immediately,” he said.