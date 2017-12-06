Indore: MPMSU allows repeater batch students to join regular classes

Indore: Aimed at keeping medical students free from depression and stress during their studies, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has allowed students of its repeater batches to attend classes with regular students.

The announcement to this effect was made by vice chancellor of MPMSU, Dr RS Sharma during a programme at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Tuesday, which saw felicitation of meritorious students and also, induction of junior and senior batches.

“We were concerned about the depression of medical students who are already overburdened of studies. In order to keep them in the mainstream, we allowed them to attend the regular classes. Decision of giving exams with the regular students would be taken by the Medical Council of India only,” Dr Sharma said.

He also announced to shift the session-based exams of the students from January to March to provide them ample time for preparation. The VC also announced the scheduled leaves of medical students during the festivals and summer holidays, designed to help students avoid any effect on their studies. He further appealed to other medical colleges to organise such programmes aimed at strengthening the bond between junior and senior students.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora warned the students on taking mass leaves as they have official holidays during festivals. Later, meritorious students of last three years were felicitated in which junior and senior students introduced themselves and pledged to support each other for the betterment of medical education.

Students Who Were Feted: Kruti Jain, Shubham Jain, Ruchit Khadayate, Muskan Chandak, Ashita Anand, Priyanshu Jain, Ravi Vishwakarma, Jai Mehta, Sakshi Kumari, Shivani Jain, Tanishq Gujarati, Dishi Surana, Nitya Modi and Muskan Agrawal.