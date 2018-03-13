Indore: MP to implement ISA’s solar power projects

Indore: Madhya Pradesh is all set to give a boost to solar energy production through International Solar Alliance (ISA) programme. The state will also guide and mentor member countries of the alliance. A 13-member delegation of ISA inspected two solar plants in the city on Monday.

Principal secretary, renewable and solar energy department, Government of India, Manu Shrivastava gave this information at Regional Park while talking to Free Press. Shrivastava was accompanying the ISA delegation.

Founding conference of the ISA was held in Rastrapati Bhawan at New Delhi on Sunday. Headquartered in national Capital, it will be a treaty-based inter-governmental organisation. It aims to control evil effects of climate change by promoting use of clean solar energy among 121 countries situated near Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a vanguard role in formation of the organisation. The ISA is also organising National Focal Point (NFP) Conclave in the country. Owing to successful execution of the solar energy projects in the state the NFP delegation arrived in the city on Monday and visited Regional Park and Kasturba Gram to see successful implementation of small solar energy projects, where 20 KW and 4 KW solar energy is being produced.

During the visit at Regional Park senior IAS officer Manu Shrivastava said that though the state government has launched an ambitious programme to set up 14,000 solar pumps in the state, but using the three solar energy promotion programmes by ISA, the state government will further enhance its solar energy production by 1200 MW.

Presently, using the solar and wind energy, the state is producing 3500 MW clean energy. He also said that the state government is promoting setting up of roof-top solar plants at homes, which generate cheaper electricity.

Communication head of ISA, Megha Pushpendra said that as per the charter of the alliance, certain programmes of the ISA would be launched in the state too and camps for its promotion would be organised.