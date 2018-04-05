Indore: MoS status 2 religious leaders cancel stir against govt’s Narmada programme

Indore: A day after being accorded the minister of state (MoS) status, two religious leaders have cancelled their proposed campaign against the alleged scam in state government’s Narmada conservation programme. Ahead of the assembly elections due later this year, the state government had accorded the MoS status to five Hindu religious leaders – Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant – on Tuesday.

On March 31, the five religious leaders were appointed to a committee set up for the Narmada river conservation. As members of the committee, they were being given MoS status, an official of general administration department said. Computer Baba had earlier announced to take out ‘Narmada Ghotala Rath Yatra’, along with Yogendra Mahant, in every district of MP from April 1 to May 15 to expose an alleged scam in planting of saplings on the banks of the Narmada river and to demand a ban on illegal sand mining.

The publicity material of the campaign was also circulated widely on social media. Taking a U-turn, Computer Baba on Wednesday said they have cancelled the campaign because the state government has fulfilled their demand to form a committee of saints and seers for protection of the Narmada river.

“Now, why would we take out the yatra?” he said. On accepting the government facilities meant for a Minister of State (MoS) despite being a saint, he said, “If we do not get the post and other government facilities, how can we work for the protection of Narmada? As a member of the committee, we have to talk to the district collectors and look after other necessary arrangements for river’s conservation.

A government status is required for these works.”Yogendra Mahant, who was the convener of the proposed campaign, also said that they cancelled the yatra as the state government fulfilled their demand to set up a panel for the river conservation. On March 31, five religious leaders were appointed members of Janjagarukta Abhiyan Samiti (public awareness campaign committee) set up for the conservation of the Narmada.

The opposition Congress on Tuesday dubbed the decision to appoint them as MoS as the BJP’s attempt to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in the society. However, the BJP hit back by saying that the opposition party disliked anything related to saints. Meanwhile, a petition by local resident Gautam Gupta has been filed in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging state government’s decision to accord MoS status to four sadhus.