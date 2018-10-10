Indore: More than 60 officers deployed to track paid news

A Media Certification and Monitoring Committee has been set up to keep track on the instances of the paid news in print and electronic media. More than 60 employees and officers have been deployed in the committee. It will operational 24X7. The Committee will also monitor any violation of rules set by the EC for paid news in print and electronic media in the district. Collector and District Returning Officer Nishant Warwade met the officers deployed in the committee at his office on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zila Panchayat and Nodal Officer of MCMC, Neha Meena was also present at the meeting. The officers were apprised about the definition of paid news and details of the provisions of the EC. Warwade said adherence to rules were required to ensure free and fair eletions. He said continuous monitoring of paid news would be conducted.

Printer and publishers name and address must

For the candidates and political parties it is must to publish the name and address of printers and publishers on printing materials like pamphlets, porters, flex etc. According to the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, it is mandatory. Copies of published material will also be submitted in the office of District Returning Officer. Number of print materials will also be marked. In of act of violation in following the rules the legal action will be taken against the concerned.

There is a provision of imprisonment of up to 6 months and up to Rs 2000 penalty or punishment and penalty both. District Returning Officer Warwade stated it while holding the meeting of the publishers and printers at his office on Tuesday. ADM Ajaydev Sharma was also present in the meeting. On this occasion, the information provided by the Election Commission of India was also given to them. Warwade directed that the directions given by the Election Commission of India must be ensured inevitably. If there is no compliance, action will be taken against the concerned.

Copies of published material will be required to be submitted in the office of District Returning Officer. On the basis of printed and published material, expenditure will be added to the candidate’s expenditure account. He said that no publisher and printer should publish such material so that the Code of Conduct is violated. Other objectionable material, including inciting hatred in society, inciting religious feelings, should not be published in any case.

INSPECTION OF CONTROL ROOM

Warwade also inspected the controlroom set-up in the Collector’s

office. He met and spoke with the officers and staff posted there.

It will work 24×7. The CONTACT NUMBER IS 0731-2465546.