Indore: Months over, MGMMC still awaits DM’s report to take action

Indore: Unhappy over inaction of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) administration in the case of an assistant professor allegedly submitting fake caste certificate for her employment, president of Madhya Pradesh Adiwasi Vikas Parishad, Amar Singh Awase lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, health minister and officials of department of medical education (DME) demanding action against the errant professor, on Tuesday.

Awase had lodged his first complaint against the associate professor working in medicine department of the MGMMC, Dr Paridhi Shivde in March this year along with a copy of the fake certificate submitted by the assistant professor. However, after no action was taken against the fraud he now lodged his second complaint in the matter again after nine months. According to the complaint, the woman employee allegedly used fake caste certificate to take favour in her appointment and even in her admission in the medical college.

The matter came to light in March when a complaint against her appointment on ST quota was lodged with the medical college as well as with the tribal welfare and development department. We received a complaint stating that caste certificate of Dr Paridhi Shivde is fake. The complainant alleged that the assistant professor submitted a caste certificate mentioning she belongs to a tribe called Gond, while she actually

belongs to some other caste. We have sent the certificate to district collector for verification but didnt get any response even after multiple

reminders, dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora said.

He said that the college administration can take action only after getting the certificate verified from the collectors office. We cannot take any action without getting clearance from the collector about the certificate issued, Dr Thora clarified. Notably, a complaint against the then tehsildar

has also been lodged who issued the caste certificate to the woman.