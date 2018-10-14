Indore: Month-long programme on voter awareness planned

The administration, it seems will leave no stone unturned as far as creating vote awareness and the vote count amount the aam aadmi of Indore. It has chalked out a schedule on this regard. After pegging a voting percentage of 70.62% in the last assembly election in 2013 in the district, the Returning Office (RO) is continuously making efforts to increase the percentage this year round. On the instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the RO is expanding the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) campaign in the district. In this direction, a month-long calendar breaking in 4 weeks has been chalked out. According to this calendar, programmes on different themes will be organized every week. I

n the week starting from October 15 to 21, programmes will be organised on the theme ‘Colours of Democracy’. In the week October 22 to 28, themes will be ‘Let’s respect women power-let every women cast her vote’. From October 29 to November 4, ‘Festival of Democracy’ will be observed and between November 5 and 11, it will be ‘Let’s spread the light of democracy’. Soul of Democracy & ethical voting will be celebrated in the week starting from November 12. The theme of the last week of the calendar, starting November 19 will focus on Let’s come to vote’.

Neha Meena, CEO Jila Panchayat and Nodal Officer of SVEEP campaign said our primary objective is to give sense of inclusiveness to voters to cast vote and play a responsibility. She said beside this, we have planned certain other innovative ways in the district for voters’ awareness. Selfie points will also be made at major locations like shopping malls, banks and petrol pumps and signature campaign will also be run. Collector and District Returning Officer, Nishant Warwade, has reviewed the SVEEP campaign and has instructed the officers to take effective implementation of the campaign.

All possible efforts should be made to increase the percentage of voting in the district. Meena said that continuous activities are being carried out under the campaign in the district. Instructions have been given to make display posters, banners and hoardings at shopping malls and petrol pumps to aware voters. Seals are made available to all offices, health centers, banks, post offices, LICs, MPEB etc to level on all correspondents. This seal will be leveled on electricity bills (MPEB), phone bill, government letters etc. the seal is bearing the message to cast vote in Assembly elections to be held on November 28.