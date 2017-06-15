Indore: Molestation case against gym trainer

Indore: A woman of Rajmahal Colony registered a complaint of molestation against her gym trainer on late Tuesday night as informed by Juni Indore police officials.

According to the police, accused has been identified as Aftab Ansari, resident of Azad Nagar, who is a gym trainer at Tower Square situated YFC Gym. The victim worked out at the gym where accused became her friend. Aftab made false promises of marriage and then molested her many times. When the victim asked the accused to marry her, he refused and started beating her up and threatening her as informed by police officials.

The scared victim informed about the incident to her family members, who took her to the police station. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 and other relevant sections of IPC and raided his place on late Tuesday night but no arrest was made till Wednesday night.