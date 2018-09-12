Indore: Modi, Shivraj fool farmers in Fasal Bima Yojana, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress MP and state election campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are fooling the farmers in the name of Fasal Bima Yojana. Addressing a public meeting under ‘Parivartan Yatra’ at Depalpur on Tuesday, Scindia said: “The government has been deducting Rs 3000 as premium for the scheme from farmers’ account but it is paying Rs 3 as compensation to them.”

Scindia said that Chouhan claims himself a farmer’s son but he got murdered farmers in Mandsaur.“Government had constituted Jain Commission to investigate the incident but all the accused were announced innocent by the committee. People are watching their activists and will give them a befitting reply in the coming elections,” he said. Scindia added that Congress will pay cash to farmers in mandis if it comes to power. “It is time to kick out BJP’s corrupt government and ministers out of power who has left the state on the edge of destruction,” he said.