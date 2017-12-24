Indore : Mobile app to generate instant e-way bill launched for trial run

Indore : In an effort to implement the e-way Bill system in state effectively, State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) department launched mobile version of e-way Bill system on Saturday. The new system would be implemented in the state from February 1.

Post launch tax consultants applied it and successfully generated EWB in just two minutes.

Official sources informed that the State Goods and Service Tax department launched the e-way bill mobile application on Saturday for trial run only. At present it can be accessed through the e-way bill portal, and later, it would be made available on Google Play Store and IOS platform as well.

Right after launching the app a few tax consultants checked the app. They told this correspondent that handling of the app was quite simple.

“A trader, who has already created his login and password at e-way bill portal, will have to visit the portal and login there. By entering the GST registration number a window would open, asking the system version through which the EWB will be generated, like desktop, SMS or android (app). By choosing the android option a EWB seeker will have to fill his mobile number and 15 digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number in the window. After clicking e-way bill the application would be displayed and after uploading the filled application, in a few seconds its EWB in PDF and number both would be sent to the registered mobile number. EWB PDF and number holder can send it to driver and trader of the consignment,” the tax practitioner said.

MP SGST department launched the mobile app for the upcoming e-way bill system on Saturday. We checked it right after. It’s quite simple and easy to follow. I generated a EWB in just 2 minutes – –RS Goyal, Senior Tax Consultant.

EWB is a component of the all new indirect tax regime Goods and Service Tax (GST). Though, it was rolled out along with the GST on July 1, this year, due to the technical glitches and complexity of the GST compliance, GST Council was forced to put this initiative on hold. However, GST Council in its recent 24th meeting on December 16 had declared to implement e-way bill mechanism on transportation of goods worth more than Rs 50,000 in two stages.

e-way bill in movement of interstate goods will be implemented from February 1, next year. It has also proposed that EWB on transportation in intra-state to be implemented from June 1 across the country. However, states may roll out both well before the deadline.

However, the state government is gearing-up to implement both (inter and intra state e-way bill) from February 1.

Official sources informed that it has been decided at a top-level and accordingly the SGST department was planning to start a trail run of both from January 15. “The government feels that both the systems should also be rolled out together in the state. However, final decision on the issue is likely to be taken by finance minister Jayant Malaiya by the month end,” the sources added.