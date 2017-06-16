Indore: Miscreant booked for extortion

Indore: A complaint was registered by a woman against a criminal for threatening to kill her son on Wednesday night, informed Chandan Nagar police. The woman reported that the accused was demanding Rs 20,000 as extortion money for letting her complete her house construction at Raj Nagar situated F- sector. According to police, the victim Malti Kushwah was at her under construction house in Raj Nagar, when the accused Golu Dhebri reached there and started demanding money to allow her to continue with the construction on Tuesday. On denying the ransom, the accused thrashed her son Shubham Kushwah and even pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her son if the payment was not received. The scared family then reported the matter to police on Tuesday night, which has registered a case against in the incident and started investigation.

Chain snatched from elderly woman

A 75-year-old woman was robbed by unknown criminals near Life Care Hospital located at scheme 74 on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim Swati was strolling near her scheme 74 residence when an unidentified man snatched her chain and fled the scene. Police have registered a case in the incident and examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the snatchers.

Neighbours fight over petty Issue

Two families residing in Mangliya area fought with each other over some petty issue on Wednesday. Police have filed cases against both the parties and started investigation. According to police, Sharda, a resident of Mangliya filed a complaint against Nanuram, Sunil, Rohit and Sushila, alleging that the accused entered her house and thrashed her over the issue of a cow entering the house of the accused. Sushila also filed a complaint against Sharda and Suresh claiming they thrashed and abused them on being asked to remove their cow.