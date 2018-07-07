Indore: Minor girl commits suicide, angry residents stage chakka jam

Indore: Demanding death sentence for the accused and dismissal of guilty policemen, the family members of class X girl who committed suicide, staged chakka jam at Phooti Kothi Square along with hundreds of residents on Friday. The angry residents made a human chain at the square due to which there was a long queue of vehicles around the square for more than an hour.

Sixteen-year-old Gayatri, a resident of Prajapat Nagar, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Thursday night. She was harassed by a youth named Milan who eve teased her when she would be on way to school. The victim told about it to her parents after which they approached Milan’s parents. But the latter threatened them that they would be booked in a fake case.

The girls’ parents went to police station to lodge a complaint thrice but police did not take cognisance. This forced Gayatri to take the extreme step. She left a suicide note in which she apologised to her father and stated that accused uploaded her photo on social media to defame her. She was under depression and wants to end her life.

After the postmortem, family members and hundreds of residents of Prajapat Nagar reached Phooti Kothi Square with her body. A large number of women and girl students reached there to protest against the police and accused. They demanded death sentence for the accused and dismissal of police officials who did not take matter seriously.

The agitated crowd who protested for more than an hour raised slogans against police. The women made human chain and sat on road in a big circle. This affected the vehicular movement for hours. Senior police officials reached there and assured the demonstrators of stern action in the matter.

Family members alleged that accused Milan was teasing girl for many days. They said the incident could have been averted had police acted on time. Police took action against Milan, his father Vinod, mother Sonam and minor brother only after victim ended life.

They were arrested and booked under Sections 354, 306, 341, 506 and 34 of IPC and 7/8, 11(1) of POCSO Act. ASP Manish Khatri said SI Onkar Kushwah and head constable Vrandawan Patel were suspended by DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra for being negligent in their duty.

Last rites in Rajasthan

The victim hailed from a village in Udaipur in Rajasthan and was staying with parents in a rented accommodation. After postmortem, the family members took the body to Rajasthan for last rites.