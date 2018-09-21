Indore: Minor boy killed as speeding SUV rams road divider

A minor boy, who was driving a SUV, was killed after his vehicle rammed road divider and overturned on Dhar Road on Thursday. The vehicle was in high speed when it rammed the divider, witnesses said. Police are collecting details about the vehicle owner to know the circumstances under which he was allegedly speeding the vehicle. Chandan Nagar police station incharge Rahul Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Jay Shankarlal, 17, a resident of Jawahar Tekri area on Dhar Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was driving the Tata Safari towards Betma from Jawahar Tekri and lost control over the vehicle and rammed the divider near Delhi International School on Dhar Road. Eyewitnesses told police that the car was in high speeding and turned twice after hitting the divider at around 9.30 am. Jay got critically injured in the accident and tried to come out. He received severe head injury and got unconscious after some time. Locals rushed to a hospital but he could not be saved due to excessive bleeding. The vehicle is registered in the name of Amit Construction in Jayrampur Colony. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started investigation.

Insensitive people

After the accident, many people passed from the spot where the critically injured boy was trying to come out of the overturned car. No one came to his rescue and did not even inform the police. People passed from spot were clicking photos and recording the incident on their mobile phones instead. If he was rushed to a hospital on time, perhaps, the boy could have been saved. The insensitivity of people is one again witnessed by this accident.