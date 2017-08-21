Indore: Minor among 3 held for killing security guard

Indore: City police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a minor in connection with the murder of a security guard of LPG Gas godown under Chandan Nagar police station jurisdiction. The accused had smashed the head of the guard with a heavy stone, when the victim was sleeping in the godown.

SP (west) Vivek Singh said that the body of guard Rambabu Diwakar (58), a resident of Prajapat Nagar, was found near the HP Gas godown in Scheme Number 71 on August 13 last. An injury mark was found on his face, but no heavy object was found near the body. Police took the statements of his family members, when they revealed that Rambabu had a dispute with someone over his job and a land. Police started investigation and received a tip off on Saturday that the main accused of the murder Amit Sharma, a resident of Ambikapuri Colony, was waiting for someone near his residence. Swinging into action, police team reached the spot and arrested Amit, his friend Aman Jogpal, a resident of Sanwariya Nagar and their minor accomplice.

During questioning, Amit revealed that his grandfather was employed as a security guard earlier in the same gas godown, when Amit along with his mother and grandmother was staying in the house situated there. After the death of his grandfather, his grandmother started doing this job, but unfortunately she also died after two years of his grandfather’s death. After that Amit and his mother Shashi Sharma were kicked out from the house.

Amit told police that he and his mother again tried to stay in that house but deceased Rambabu did not allow them to come there and he argued with them. To take the revenge of the same, Amit prepared a plan to kill him and reached there with his accomplices, when Rambabu was sleeping.

They started beating him with stick and later smashed his head with stone, killing him instantly. The police have recovered the weapons and the vehicle used in the crime.