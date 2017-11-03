Indore: MGM Medical College to apply for increasing PG seat capacity

Indore: Unhappy over no increment in post graduate seats in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for last two years, the college administration will apply for increment in seats on Friday.

According to sources, the college will apply for as many as 22 seats with the Medical Council of India for various courses. Dean of the college, Dr Sharad Thora has already met officials of department of medical education recently and discussed the issue. Medical Council of India had put down the college’s application earlier to increase the seats due to the deficiency of infrastructure, equipments and head count.

“We will apply for as many as 22 seats in various departments including anaesthesia, medicine, orthopaedics, gynaecology and others, by Friday,” HoD of community medicine department Dr Sanjay Dixit said. He said that the college has not applied for the seats for last two years due to the deficiencies in infrastructure and head count. The matter was discussed with the senior officials to work and eliminate these deficiencies and to get more PG seats.

Infrastructure development for under graduate seats has also been started in the college and the college is going to apply for the seats for session 2019-20. “We will submit a declaration with MCI for getting the compliance over the deficiencies which will be eliminated with the ongoing infrastructure development,” Dr Dixit added.