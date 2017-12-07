Indore: Merely two students from city among 37 placed at RRCAT labs

Indore: While science and engineering background students from Madhya Pradesh continue to dominate, the number of students making it to the labs of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) from the city has declined this season in comparison to last year.

This winter, merely two students from the city have managed to find place in this premier centre for their project works. One student is from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and another from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

These two students are among 37 selected from across the country for completion of projects at the RRCAT. Last year, five students out of 48 selected for the winter session were from the city. Apart from Indore, 12 students have been selected from Bhopal, two from Sagar and one from Jabalpur. Interestingly, all 12 students selected from Bhopal are from Institute for Excellence in Higher Education.

Of the total 37 students, 17 are from Madhya Pradesh — highest number of students selected from any state followed by 12 from Kerala. Students have been picked up from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana also. A closer look at the list of students selected for winter project work revealed that more than 50 per cent are girls. Of the total students, 19 are girl students.

The RRCAT offers opportunities to students pursuing degree in science and engineering from recognised institutions in the country for carrying out project work towards partial fulfilment of their degree. At present, projects are offered to students pursuing the following degrees in MPhil, MSc, ME and MTech.

This scheme has no prescribed training programme/ curriculum. Each selected student has to carry out the project individually under the guidance of a scientist/engineer of RRCAT, on all working days. Project duration is from minimum six months up to 12 months. To apply for the project work from RRCAT, the student needs to send his/her application in the prescribed form.

Application for the project work must be accompanied with the certificate of bonafide student issued only by principal/ head of the institute. Selection criteria are the academic profile of the student and availability of suitable project guide in the area of interest of the student. Period for the winter and summer projects will be from December to June and June to December, respectively, in the calendar year.­