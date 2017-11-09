Indore: Memories of friend reignited his passion for cycling

Indore: Trying to keep environment and roads clean by cycling to workplace and frequent travels, 41-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Parampreet Singh Kochar describes his cycling experience as a lover’s tale and explains the importance of cycling over driving.

With a lesson of eco-friendly living, his life experience shares a tale of moving on and acceptance. Sharing his story, Kochar said, “I started cycling with my friend and guide Lt Col Mukesh Kumar in July 2016 with my first love… Hey it’s my bike I am talking about, which a sleek Maroon coloured Trek 1.1” He had been pedalling to his office everyday in Delhi last year and now attempts the same in Indore and Mhow. “I find Indore and Mhow much better than Delhi in terms of pollution,” he added.

Talking about the accident that baffled him, Kochar said, “We had achieved maximum distance of 350-400 kilometres when Mukesh passed away.” Losing his friend was an unprecedented event that shook his life so badly that he left cycling for good. “I missed my friend, cycling and felt depressed for a long time,” Kochar said. On a routine day on September 8, 2016, he met Anil Puri who was a serving army officer.

“He (Anil) asked me to attend a workshop and it was a game-changer that motivated me to cycle again with Spinlife,” Kochar said. Memories of his friend reignited in his mind and healed the pain of losing him as he cycled again. “I wanted to take our, ie my friends and mine, cycling ahead of becoming super randonneurs,” Kochar said. He participated in 200 BRM with Dr Smita Sharma. “A few days after the Brevet, I fell down that hit my spine causing cervical pain,” Kochar said. Initially, depressive thoughts attacked him during his two months resting time that were overridden by his daughter. “My daughter (Kashish) saw my cycle and started riding it every day for leisure and commute,” Kochar said. Looking at his daughter cycle helped him stay at ease.

“I felt like I had done my job well enough when I noticed that my children are inclined towards cycling and keeping environment pollution-free,” Kochar said. Eventually, as he recovered, he continued cycling with Hartej Pal Singh and Ela Ghose. Quoting the importance of cycling in his life, Kochar said, “Living in sync with environment teaches us a lot, for me it has been a self discovery.” He elaborated that cyclists have to peddle for days and nights in heavy rains, scorching sunshine and unpredicted traffic conditions.

“Despite all the challenges, cycling is always fun and that is how life is… a journey that is always fun if we do what we like despite the challenges,” Kochar said. He cycled for long distance routes with the cycling group and took his kids on short rides frequently.

He is a double super randonneur attempting to become a triple this year and also an environmentalist. “Over that my biggest achievement is that both my kids Kashish and Jassimar care about environment and are in touch with nature through cycling,” Kochar concluded.