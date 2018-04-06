Indore: Meeting called by CMHO may affect health services

Indore: Health services in government hospitals, health centres and dispensaries may be affected on Friday as most health officers and doctors will be busy in a meeting called by the Chief Medical and Health Officer at 11 am. Many health officials have also requested the CMHO to change the timings of the meeting.

On April 4, CMHO Dr H N Nayak issued a letter and asked the health officers and block medical officers of the district to be present in the meeting called by him at his office on April 6. “If all the health officers and BMO will attend the meeting at 11 am in CMHO office then who will work in the hospitals and health centres? For attending the meeting at 11 am, everyone will leave at least by 10 am and will return after hospital’s timings only,” a senior health officer said wishing anonymity.

He said that he had asked the CMHO to hold meeting after 2 pm so that the work in the hospitals will not be affected but he ignored the suggestions. “Block medical officers of Sanwer, Depalpur and other areas have also been called in the meeting. Health services in rural areas were already hit due to strike by contractual health employees and now the meeting will hit the services at least for a day,” the health officer added.

Dr H K Nayak said that the meeting has been called for necessary training and it is called by the officials responsible for implementing programmes pertaining to women’s health. “Training is necessary and it is called on the orders of the officials of National Health Mission. I don’t think that health services would hit by the training as we have called the BMOs and concerned officials only,” he said.