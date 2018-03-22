Indore: Medical varsity takes exam fees twice from 123 MBBS students

Indore: As many as 123 students of MBBS first prof in Mahatma Gandhi Medical College have been facing difficulty in getting their examination fees back as they had deposited the fees twice. Some of them are facing tough time as they had borrowed money from others to fill up the forms.

The MGM Medical College administration has sent multiple reminders to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur in this regard but to no avail. One of the affected students of 2016 batch said, “University had asked us to fill examination form offline with a fee of Rs 5,350 in August 2017.”

Later, the medical university asked the students to fill the forms online and assured students to refund their money. “Even the Vice-Chancellor of university Dr RS Sharma too assured us to refund the money at the earliest but in vain. Some students had borrowed money or had given extra burden on their parents to pay the examination fees twice but the university is not following the VC’s orders,” the students said.

A senior professor too confirmed that he had given money to a couple of students who had to bear extra burden even when they were not capable to bear the same. The total amount which the university has to refund is Rs 6,58,050 which was transferred from the account of the college.