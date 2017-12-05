Indore: Medical University to give official leave during fests to students

Indore: Now, medical students wouldn’t have to be worried about their leaves during the festivals as the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has accepted the proposal to provide them official leaves.

Medical students always had to worry about their loss of studies as they go to their native places to celebrate festivals like Diwali, Holi and Rakshabandhan. Last year also, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM) warned students for not going on leave but later allowed them on their own.

“It was a major concern for students as they usually go to their native places at least for 7 days during major festivals but as no official leaves for them, the syllabus was marked as done without having classes,” head of students’ welfare committee in MGM Medical College Dr Manohar Bhandari said.

He said that a suggestion was sent by him over the issue and requested the medical university to sanction official leaves on the festivals. “We requested them to sanction official leaves so that students, who always remain busy in studies, can celebrate the festival with their family,” Dr Bhandari said.

The Medical University officials put the matter with the Academic Committee and Executive Committee which accepted the proposal and implemented for the sessions to come. “I have received a letter from the Vice Chancellor of University Dr RS Sharma for the same. As many as 20 days leaves for Diwali and five days leaves each for Holi and Rakshabandhan have been approved by the university,” the student welfare committee in-charge said.