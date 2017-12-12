Indore: Medi-Caps International students celebrate ‘Anandotsav’ with much fanfare

Indore: Medi-Caps International School (Junior Block) organised its third annual function ‘Anandotsav’ with much enthusiasm, as kids studying in nursery to Class II showcased their talents in front of their parents, peers and teachers. The theme of the function was ‘Incredible India’. Addressing the gathering chairman of the group, RC Mittal underlined the importance of skill development and freedom in education.

The programme started with a welcome song. Orchestra presented by the students mesmerised the audience as they tapped their feet to the beats. Little girls from primary classes presented a beautifully choreographed ‘Saraswati Vandana’ on the occasion. Following their theme, performances inspired from various parts of the country representing a different culture were staged. Students touched all the parts of the country by bringing a dance from south India, Goa, Assam, Kashmir and Gujarat.

Stealing the show with their voices that raised troubling issues of our country, audience applauded qawwali presented by a group of girls and boys. Students carried banners on inflation, corruption and unemployment. Further, they sent out message for people to work fearlessly towards making our country strong and free from social evils. Reigniting nationalism in audience, a group of young soldiers took over the stage and shared their tale of heroism.

The group consisted of Adhya Gaikwad, Abhyuday Raje, Sanskaar Singh, Ali Asgar Saifi, Avani Jain, Sharayu Kulkarni, Shourya Patothe, Prem Vatsa Thakur and Shoumil Mitra. Mittal appreciated the little students’ efforts and encouraged them to pursue their passion to achieve a good profession. The programme concluded with the National Anthem. ‘