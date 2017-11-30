Indore: MEd colleges threaten to down shutters over poor admission

Indore: Fed up with poor admission, MEd colleges of Malwa region on Wednesday threatened to shut down campuses if they were not allowed to enrol students on their own. “For past some years, admissions in two-year MEd course are being made through centralised online counselling conducted by the department of higher education (DHE). But unfortunately, the DHE has failed miserably in filling seats in the course. Given the situation, if we are not allowed to admit students on our own, we are going to shut our colleges,” said Malwa Region Private Education College Association patron Girdhar Nagar. Association spokesman Awadhesh Dave said that ever since online admission counselling started, seats in MEd colleges never got filled. “This year, the situation is even worse, with less than 10 per cent of seats got occupied in the course,” he said.

There are 12 MEd colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in which less than 100 seats got filled this year even as intake capacity of each college is 40. “With such poor admission scenario, running MEd college has become a loss making business. We will have to shut down our colleges if we were not allowed to fill seats at our own level,” Dave said.

MEd colleges threaten…

He said that challenging the online counselling system the colleges had moved Supreme Court as well which will hear the petition on Friday. “We have petitioned in the court challenging the centralised online counselling for MEd course. We argued that centralised counselling has failed in filling seats of the colleges and MP is the only state in country to have such counselling system for MEd course, while no other state find it a viable option,” he added.

In July, a delegation of MEd colleges in Malwa region had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and raised the issue. However, after failing to receive any relief from the state, the college directors moved court.