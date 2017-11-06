Indore: MCI prez urges govt to convert dist hospitals into medical colleges

Indore: President of Medical Council of India (MCI), Dr Jayshree Mehta in a letter urged government to convert all district hospitals into medical colleges to provide better facilities to patients as well as a scope of practice to budding doctors. She was in city to attend annual state conference of Indian Medical Association (IMA) held at Hotel Radisson here on Saturday.

Talking to Free Press, Dr Mehta accepted the lack of doctors across country and said MCI has started providing approvals once again for colleges to increase PG seats with one-time relaxation on facilities and thus, increase their student strength to meet the demand of doctors. “We are too worried over the shortage of doctors across the country and therefore working out plans to produce more doctors every year,” she said.

Expressing her displeasure over facilities provided to doctors by the government in rural areas, Mehta said, “Doctors do not prefer to work in rural areas due to lack of facilities provided by the government in those places.” “The doctors posted in rural areas must get some perks, proper accommodation and other necessary facilities. Without basic facilities why anyone would prefer to stay and work in rural areas,” she added.

Commenting on the controversial system of ‘cross-pathy’ by AYUSH doctors, the apex medical regulator’s president said that she personally opposes the cross-pathy and government should leave the choice of treatment on patients. “I myself have dashed off a letter to the government opposing the cross-pathy system. AYUSH doctors should not be allowed to prescribe modern medicines and government should set up separate OPDs, which would provide options for patients to select their choice of treatment,” she said.

Dr Mehta also discussed about the steps taken by the council to make the medical education system transparent and linkage of doctors’ registration with Aadhar number. “We have already installed biometric machines in the medical colleges across the country and also, installing CCTV cameras in classrooms of the colleges to have a real time monitoring of the colleges from New Delhi,” she said, adding “We have started tightening noose against private medical colleges as well and issued notices to them for installing biometric attendance system as well as the CCTVs.”

Dr Mehta also spoke about the move to digitise the registry of medical practitioners and said MCI will provide Unique Permanent Registration Number which would help doctors practice in different states without seeking different licenses across borders and create a comprehensive database of specialists in different areas of medicine here.

Surprised to find no council in MP in 30 years: Dr Mehta

Commenting on the suspension of eight city doctors in case of unethical drug trials, Dr Mehta said that they had directed the state medical council to take action against the corrupt doctors. “I was really surprised that there was no proper structure of council set up in Madhya Pradesh in last 30 years and only one registrar is working. State council should be established and it is their work to take action,” she said while accepting that doctors save each other when in trouble and the same has happened in this case as well.