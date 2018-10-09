Indore: MCC ‘spoils’ Garba party; no DJ after 10pm

The implementation of the model code of conduct will “spoil the Garba party” which starts from Wednesday. The District Returning Officer Nishant Warwade has made it clear that Garba organizers can play DJ and loudspeakers till 10 pm only. Warwade released this statement in the backdrop of the certain posts from some political leaders, which stated that the district administration has banned garbas after 10 pm.

He said oranisers were free to organize garbas even after 10 pm, but they will have to comply with the guideline of Supreme Court for the use of DJ and loud speakers. The guideline of SC clearly states that DJ and loud speakers cannot be used after 10 pm. All will have to follow the guideline. Without DJ and loudspeakers, the garbas can be played with dhol. However, if anyone violates the rules and a complaint reaches the district administration, then it will initiate the action against the violators.

Control room set up in District election office

Owing to the state assembly elections, a 24 × 7 controlroom has been set up in the District Election Office. The telephone number of the control room is 0731-2465546. Anyone can book their election related grievances on this number.

Govt. employees come on Deputation to ECI

Along with the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, all government officials, employees have automatically come under the deputation of the Election Commission. Therefore, it is mandatory for them to strictly follow all the Code of Conduct etc.

Arms Licence Suspended

All arms licences in the district have been suspended except for the security guard of the banks. The arm holders will have to mandatory deposit their arms and ammunition mandatorily in respective police station. Wawade said we are planning to avail the option to deposit the arms and ammunition at the authorized arm dealers also and get the receipt of it. Thereafter, they will have to show the receipt only at the police station.