Indore: MBA losing its sheen and also students

Indore: One of the most sought-after courses, Master of Business Administration (MBA)’s popularity is on wane, at least in Madhya Pradesh, and a proof to the claim is that b-schools here could not fill even 50 per cent of their seats for last three years.

While many students are unwilling to pursue MBA programme, b-schools have started closing down the course. Two colleges under the jurisdiction of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya have requested the university to allow them to discontinue the course while one other has submitted an application urging to reduce its intake by 60 students.

“Royal Management College and Pioneer College have submitted applications in the university requesting it to disaffiliate its MBA programmes as they do not want to run it anymore,” said office of director of college development council at DAVV said.

The DCDC office also stated that both colleges have attached enrolment figures of past three years stating that only a handful of students took admission in MBA course.

Govindram Seksaria Institute of Management and Research (GSIMR), which is also witnessing poor admissions for past some years, has also wished to surrender 60 seats of MBA programme. All three colleges have also submitted NOC from the Directorate of Technical Education.

Registrar Ajay Verma said that decision on the applications of the colleges would be taken in standing committee meeting schedule on Wednesday.

B-schools to witness poor admission this year too

B-schools in the state are disappointed by the fact that merely 10,000 students took common management admission test (CMAT) from the state against more than 20,000 vacant seats in MBA colleges across the state applied for admission.

In Indore district alone, more than 6800 seats are lying vacant in MBA (core) programme. This means that the MBA seats could not be filled through CMAT. CMAT is an entrance test for admission in MBA courses across the country.

“The DTE allows admission in MBA programmes on the basis of qualifying exams as well but still merely 50 per cent seats of b-schools in the state is filled,” said management guru Anas Iqbal.

Reasons for decline

Experts attributed decline in popularity of MBA programme to non-revision of syllabus as per requirement of industry. As per experts, the universities are not regularly updating their MBA curriculum. For example, DAVV has not revised syllabus of MBA programme for past one decade. “MBA syllabus should be revised periodically and keeping the requirements of industry in mind.

As it is not done, the companies are not hiring MBA grads therefore students are not opting for the course anymore,” said Arihant College CEO Kavita Kasliwal. Management faculty Prof Jayant Sonwalkar also held increasing number of b-school responsible for poor admission. He said that the supply has over-stripped the demand. “There is need to close down the b-schools which are not providing quality education,” he added.